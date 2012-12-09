9/12/2012

I hate Google

These mother fuckers keep changing my user name, password and everything else.  Fuck them.  Stop using them

Posted by Howard at 9/12/2012 11:17:00 PM

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

mother wokkers cocos milk from kiosk
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rihMXwLhg9o
/////

Wed Sep 19, 01:30:00 PM PDT
Anonymous said...

MqrEngSrrBpv [url=http://adidas51.webnode.jp/]nike air[/url]CctKboEakRwg [url=http://nikeonline.blog.fc2blog.net/]nike id[/url]WzlFwqVuaZmj [url=http://nikeair350.blog.fc2.com/]シューズナイキ[/url]HajDacTajNll [url=http://nikeshose.blog.fc2.com/]スニーカー nike[/urlKmjShqYkuYxa [url=http://nikeonlie11.blog.fc2blog.net/]ナイキランニング[/url]EzqBmoHlrCkm [url=http://ナイキシューズ.seesaa.net/]free nike[/url]JzsYqgExbGlr [url=http://シューズナイキ.seesaa.net/]nike[/url]NfaPozPduEbc [url=http://nikeair11.seesaa.net/]スニーカーナイキ[/url]IzfPkrEtbGxv [url=http://niker.seesaa.net/]nike[/url] JhcMdaBnvYvp [url=http://nikeshose11.blog.fc2.com/]nike free[/url]BfbLjgGctWkc

Tue Mar 12, 10:47:00 PM PDT
Anonymous said...

is this site still active?

Sun Apr 28, 06:13:00 PM PDT
slither.io said...

so i rather use gmail correo electronico

Fri Jul 29, 08:58:00 PM PDT

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 