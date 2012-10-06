Dick Humor

"Of course I won't laugh," said the Nurse to the patient, "I'm a
professional. In over twenty years I've never laughed at a patient."
"Okay then," said Bob, and he proceeded to drop his trousers,
revealing the smallest adult male organ the Nurse had ever seen in her
life. In length and width it was almost identical to a AAA battery.
Unable to control herself, the Nurse tried to stop a giggle, but it
just came out. And then she started laughing at the fact that she was laughing.
Feeling very badly that she had laughed at the man's private part, she
composed herself as well as she could.
"I am so sorry," she said, "I don't know what came over me. On my
honor as a Nurse and a lady, I promise that it won't happen again.
Now, tell me, what seems to be the problem?"
"It's swollen," Bob replied.
She ran out of the room.
No comments:
Post a Comment