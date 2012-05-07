Science News: The Higgs Boson Racist Research
People working on Higgs Boson face serious racism charges. Since no women, blacks, Mexicans or other oppressed minorities were consulted about Higgs Boson and test results failed to prove anything other than that the resulting discovered protons or whatever have no minorities among the so-called scientifically discovered racist particles proves that the research is a fraud.. Black and Hispanic women are doubly angered because of the oversight and are insisting sexual and racial bias among the researchers as proof of actual bias. Even worse, it appears that there are not nearly enough oppressed people on the discovery "team" of mostly white oppressors and this is why almost no pictures of the fake researchers appear on line. The KKK Higgs researchers face jail for violations of government policies almost everywhere. Until further notice, Higgs Boson does not exist and research results are to be disregarded. We have to get rid of Obama-Physics now. Wake up everybody........
Late News Flash: Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts (actually the long lost cousin of the late great Earl Warren assassinated by relatives of Rush Limbaugh back in the day) is expected to rule on the Constitutionality of all research done by the clearly racist and possibly sexist and anti animal Higgs Boson researchers by early next week. Additionally, experiments at Europe’s Large Hadron Collider are to be targeted by the Defense Department for their racism, failure to include Eskimos, and rumors of Right to Work agitation by the so called Republican workers (only six of them admit to Republican sympathies) Go here for proof....
Next: George Clooney joins in a race neutral search for the particle and has none other than Oprah on his side, both have promised to avoid WalMart when purchasing any equipment needed for their work and as proof they plan to show receipts from "Chung Fungs Discount Shop," located in Peking, a firm that promises to hire all the political prisoners they can find.
No comments:
Post a Comment