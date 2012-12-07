7/12/2012

Don't Read This

Small firms (defined as those with fewer than 500 employees):
• Represent 99.7 percent of all employer firms.
• Employ about half of all private sector employees.
• Pay 43 percent of total U.S. private payroll.
Have generated 65 percent of net new jobs over the past 17 years.
Create more than half of the nonfarm private GDP.

Ridholtz has the goods backed up by (horror) actual facts

Posted by Howard at 7/12/2012 03:50:00 PM

