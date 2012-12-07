City Bankruptcies Fault of our System
In all the blah blah blah currently being written I fail to see anything about the "shotgun solutions" imposed upon us by all the unions constantly threatening to withhold services "unless" we capitulated to union demands. For years we've been threatened with tons of criminals overrunning our communities "if". Fires consuming our forests and homes "unless", great white sharks taking control of our beaches if we didn't accept union demands; even our courts have been threatened by demands we knew would bankrupt all of us unless we stood and fought. So guess what? Our leaders were forced by our own threats of voting for someone else if we didn't grant more and more. So we did, and reality did. So now what? Blame Communists?
1 comment:
