Olympic Games Update
For those of you who have been blacked out due to NBC time differences:
100 yard dash: Jessie Owens (USA)
Football throw: Babe Didrikson Zaharis
News Note: German Prime Minister Adolph Hitler salutes all Jews in relocation vacation camps. "Best is yet to come," he adds. NBC blasts Romney for casting doubt on the sincerity of comments about Hitler made by Brit right wing extremist Winston Churchill....."The Games should be free from petty politics," says NBC.
Reports of errant javelin striking innocent tourist during warmups have been quashed. Victim was a Republican and had it coming according to sources.
