Stay Hip and stay abreast of the LIBOR scandal
This is a truly BIG BIG deal as it has effected almost all financial transactions over the past ten years. It's becoming more and more clear that most major banks have been conducting a Mafia type conspiracy to (what else?) make as much money as possible by cheating everyone in the world. What's really really bad is that everyone from both left and right is involved. I've blogged here many times that the real issues facing us are corruption in all systems from top to bottom.
1 comment:
