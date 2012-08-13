BOLT A DOPER
Anybody who says this is a racist rant had better shut the fuck up. Check all this out: A tiny shit country in the Caribbean somewhere has five of the fastest times in the world among four guys; Bolt didn't just suddenly lower his times by .0010 per month, he lowered his times by two seconds over a two year period; track experts acknowledge that it is impossible to spot doping in track or bike racing; this scandal was enabled by the fact that NBC hired the cream of sports reporters from all over the world who would have lost their jobs had they "looked" for any problems anywhere. AND BEEN CHARGED WITH RACISM BY THE USUAL SUSPECTS. Oh, and one of the tell tale signs of doping is the almost insane focus on self and how great that self is. "I'm, a legend", says the new and ever modest legend. THIS IS BREWING.
1 comment:
Usain Bolt 100m in 9.58 seconds - New World Record - WM 2009 in Berlin
2 seconds your on drugs
Post a Comment