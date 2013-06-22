6/22/2013

Anybody think Holder would not be impeached if he was white?  A racist President and his equally racist government will continue on til at least the next election or until the GOP grows a set of balls and even a hint of an ability to get elected.

Posted by Howard at 6/22/2013 09:30:00 AM

